Boeing targets 1,000 civil jet orders in 2012

BEIJING, June 11 Boeing Co expects to sell 1,000 commercial aircraft in the calendar year 2012, including the 737 and wide-body models, the head of the company's commercial division told Reuters on Monday.

"I think we are going to get there, there's a lot of demand for big aircraft out there," Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Jim Albaugh said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an IATA airlines meeting in Beijing.

