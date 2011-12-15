版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 16日 星期五 06:31 BJT

Boeing adds two 777 orders, reaches 200 in 2011

Dec 15 Boeing said it had hit 200 orders for its 777 wide-body aircraft this year, extending an annual sales record for the long-range mini-jumbo after adding two more orders in the past week.

It did not name the buyer or buyers for the two extra 777s, the most popular current model of which sells for $298 million each.

Including previously announced orders, Boeing sold 251 aircraft in the past week including 208 to Southwest Airlines , 12 to Etihad Airways and 27 to FedEx.

The planemaker also named the buyers for a dozen 777s already in the order book as unidentified customers -- six for China Southern Airlines and six for Hong Kong Airlines, which is 46 percent owned by HNA Group.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐