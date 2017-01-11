UPDATE 3-Boeing, lobby group team up to defend $8.7 bln in state tax breaks

(Recasts, adds union, lawmaker comment on legislation)
By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE Jan 10 A dispute over $8.7 billion in
Washington state tax breaks is heating up after Boeing Co
joined a new lobbying group set up to preserve the industry
incentives, the biggest in U.S. history.
The group, launched on Tuesday, opposes efforts to make the
aerospace tax breaks, passed in 2013, dependent on Boeing
maintaining minimum employment levels in the state.
Such "claw-back" bills had failed the past two years, but
union leaders and a lawmaker said in interviews on Tuesday they
planned to try again in the legislative session that started
this week.
The new group, Aerospace Works for Washington, will be a
"megaphone" to warn that jobs are at risk, said Maud Daudon,
chief executive of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce,
which is leading the effort.
"We are in a competition to keep them here," she said. "Any
state in the country would die to get these jobs."
The group also may oppose European Union efforts to
eliminate the incentives under World Trade Organization rules,
and may try to extend them to Washington's growing space
industry, Daudon said.
Chicago-based Boeing, the world's biggest commercial
aircraft maker, has its largest factories in Washington, and is
the state's largest private employer, with 72,000 workers.
As with previous proposals, "Boeing is opposed to any effort
to alter the Washington aerospace tax incentives," the company
said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Changing the parameters of the incentives now would simply
increase the cost of building airplanes in this state, and
unnecessarily put excellent, family-wage jobs in Washington at
risk."
SEEKING JOB GUARANTEES
Aerospace Works for Washington has more than 30 members,
including elected leaders, economic development organizations
and chambers of commerce from state regions where aerospace
manufacturers have factories. It includes trade groups of
retailers, restaurants, hotels and other industries.
Alaska Airlines, owned by Alaska Air Group Inc, is
also a member. No labor groups are involved.
Daudon said the broad membership signals growing opposition
to changing the incentives.
Union leaders said their members still support the tax
breaks "as long as Boeing doesn't ship jobs out of state," said
Larry Brown, legislative director for the International
Association of Machinists, District 751.
The 2013 tax cuts were designed to "maintain and grow"
aerospace employment in the state and are available to any local
aerospace manufacturer.
Since the law passed, Boeing has eliminated 11,414 jobs in
Washington, about 15 percent of its state workforce, the
company's employment data showed.
In the year through November 2016, the state lost 5,500
manufacturing jobs, largely in aerospace, according to state
employment security department data.
Boeing said in December that job cuts and movements were
necessary to respond to competition from European rival Airbus
Group SE and years of constricted U.S. defense
spending.
Boeing said it fulfilled its commitment in the 2013 law to
locate the assembly line and wing factory for its new 777X
jetliner in the state.
