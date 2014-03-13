Boeing in talks with Jet Airways, Air India for 737 Max jets

HYDERABAD, March 13 Boeing Co is in discussions with Indian airlines Jet Airways and Air India about the sale of its 737 MAX jets, one of the aircraft manufacturer's senior sales executives said on Thursday.

Speaking to Reuters at an Indian air show in the southern city of Hyderabad, Dinesh Keskar, senior vice president sales for Asia Pacific at Boeing, said talks with Air India were not as "intensely involved" as with Jet.

Boeing signed a $4.4 billion deal with Indian budget airline SpiceJet, the airline said on Wednesday, for the sale of 42 of the 737 MAX jets.

Indian airlines, stuggling under the weight of costly fuel and a weak rupee, are hoping new planes and new investments will revive their fortunes.