UPDATE 3-Boeing confirms signing jetliner deal with Iran Air

By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, June 21 Boeing Co signed an
agreement to sell jetliners to Iran Air, the company said on
Tuesday, confirming Iranian statements about the historic deal
to sell 100 jetliners to the airline.
The tentative agreement, which marks Boeing's first sale to
Iran since its Islamic Revolution in 1979, resulted from the
nuclear accord reached with the country last year.
The agreement brings more work to Boeing's factories in
Washington state and South Carolina, and helps the aerospace and
defense company catch up with a $27 billion, 118-plane order
Iran placed with Airbus in January.
Boeing said in a statement that it had signed a memorandum
of understanding with state carrier Iran Air "expressing the
airline's intent to purchase Boeing commercial passenger
airplanes."
The Chicago-based company declined to discuss the number or
type of planes it would sell, or the timetable for delivery of
the aircraft.
But the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, Ali
Abedzadeh, told the state-run daily newspaper Iran on Friday
that the signed deal was for 100 Boeing aircraft.
Such an order would be worth about $11 billion at list
prices if Iran Air bought only Boeing 737 single-aisle
jetliners, and perhaps twice that much if it included a
significant number of twin-aisle planes such as the 777 or 787
Dreamliner.
A large order was expected, but the sale raised concerns
among some Congress members, who feared it could threaten U.S.
national security.
Boeing's statement said the talks that led to the memorandum
of understanding were conducted "under authorizations from the
U.S. government following a determination that Iran had met its
obligations under the nuclear accord reached last summer."
Boeing said it would "continue to follow the lead of the
U.S. government with regards to working with Iran's airlines."
It added that "any and all contracts with Iran's airlines
will be contingent upon U.S. government approval."
U.S. Representative Rick Larsen, a Washington state Democrat
who has Boeing's biggest factory in his district, pledged to
keep an eye on the deal's ramifications.
"In the coming days the U.S. government will be taking a
hard look at the specifics of the deal to ensure it is
consistent with both U.S. interests and those of our
international allies, and I'll be tracking those developments
closely," he said in a statement.
U.S. State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters
the agency welcomed Boeing's announcement and was in close
communication with Boeing. It said the multi-country agreement
on Iran's nuclear program reached last summer allows "civil
aviation companies, including American companies, to pursue
legitimate commerce with Iran." Progress on those deals "is good
for both the economy and for public safety," he said.
Abedzadeh's statement in the newspaper on Friday confirmed a
Reuters report on June 6 that Iran was close to a deal to buy
more than 100 jetliners from the Chicago-based aircraft maker.
Boeing shares closed down 0.93 percent at $131.52 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Separately, Bloomberg reported that Russian cargo carrier
Volga-Dneper had placed more than 10 firm orders for Boeing 747
freighters. Boeing declined comment.
