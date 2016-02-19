Boeing gets U.S. license to talk with Iranian airlines

BRIEF-Freddie Mac to delist from Luxembourg Stock Exchange
* Securities will be withdrawn from trading effective Feb. 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 19 Boeing Co said on Friday it had received a license from the United States to hold talks with airlines in Iran about their needs for jetliners.
"We have applied for and received a license to assess the current commercial passenger airplane needs of U.S. Government-approved Iranian airlines," Boeing said in a statement. "The license permits us to engage approved airlines to determine their actual fleet requirements."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Andrew Hay)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 A unit of Citigroup Inc will pay a $25 million fine to settle civil charges that the bank "spoofed" the U.S. Treasury futures market by placing orders and bids with the intent to cancel them, U.S. derivatives regulators said Thursday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday officially announced Sonny Perdue as his choice for secretary of agriculture, selecting a former Georgia governor over candidates from the Midwest, which dominates U.S. agricultural exports.