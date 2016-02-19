Boeing gets U.S. license to talk with Iranian airlines

NEW YORK Feb 19 Boeing Co said on Friday it had received a license from the United States to hold talks with airlines in Iran about their needs for jetliners.

"We have applied for and received a license to assess the current commercial passenger airplane needs of U.S. Government-approved Iranian airlines," Boeing said in a statement. "The license permits us to engage approved airlines to determine their actual fleet requirements."

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Andrew Hay)