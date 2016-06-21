Boeing confirms signing jetliner sale memo with Iran Air

NEW YORK, June 21 Boeing Co has signed an
agreement to sell jetliners to Iran Air, the company said on
Tuesday, confirming Iranian statements about the deal and
briefly sending its shares up sharply in early trading.
Boeing said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with
Iran Air "expressing the airline's intent to purchase Boeing
commercial passenger airplanes."
Iran Air is the state carrier of Iran, a country with an
aging aircraft fleet.
Boeing declined to provide details about the number or type
of planes it would sell, nor the timetable for delivery of the
aircraft. The order is expected to be a large one, following
Iran's agreement in January to purchase 118 Airbus aircraft,
worth $27 billion at list prices.
Boeing shares were down 0.3 percent at $132.35 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Earlier in the day, the
stock had climbed to $133.18 from a low of $132.25.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)