Boeing's deal with Iran to include broad range of jets

PARIS/ANKARA, June 23 A provisional deal calling for Boeing to supply a total of 109 aircraft to Iran includes small and large jetliners worth $20.37 billion at list prices, both sold directly and leased, two people with knowledge of the deal, including a senior Iranian official, said on Thursday,

The deal, which is yet to be approved by both governments, includes 80 aircraft worth $17.58 billion to be sold directly by Boeing, including 34 wide-body jets: 15 each of the 777-300ER and 777-9 models and 4 of the 747-8, one of the people said.

It also includes the direct sale of 46 narrow-body jets: 40 of the upcoming 737 MAX model and 6 of the current 737NG model.

Under the same provisional deal, Boeing will arrange for IranAir to acquire a further 29 737NG aircraft through leases.

A spokesman for Boeing declined to comment.

IranAir was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)