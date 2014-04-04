UPDATE 2-Boeing, GE say get U.S. license to sell spare parts to Iran

(Updates with GE also getting a license)
By Andrea Shalal and Tim Hepher
WASHINGTON/PARIS, April 4 Boeing Co, the
world's biggest airplane maker, and engine maker General
Electric Co said on Friday they had received licenses
from the U.S. Treasury Department to export certain spare parts
for commercial aircraft to Iran under a temporary sanctions
relief deal that began in January.
GE spokesman Rick Kennedy said the Treasury had approved the
company's application to service 18 engines sold to Iran in the
late 1970s. They will be serviced at facilities owned by GE or
Germany's MTU Aero Engines, which is licensed to do
the work.
He said GE officials would meet with officials from Iran
flag carrier Iranair and MTU in Istanbul next week to discuss
Iran's needs.
A Boeing spokesman said his company received the license
this week and would now contact officials in Iran to determine
which parts were needed.
He said the license covered only components needed to ensure
continued safe flight operations of older Boeing planes sold to
Iran before the 1979 revolution, and did not allow any
discussions about sales of new aircraft to Iran.
"It's very limited," said the spokesman.
The sales would be the first acknowledged dealings between
U.S. aerospace companies and Iran since the 1979 U.S. hostage
crisis led to U.S. sanctions that were later broadened during
the dispute over Iran's nuclear activities.
Reuters reported in February that both Boeing and GE had
applied for permission to export aircraft parts to Iran during a
six-month window agreed by Iran and six world powers in
November.
Iran agreed in November to curtail its nuclear activities
for six months from Jan. 20 in exchange for sanctions relief
from Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United
States. The deal provides for the sale of parts to flag carrier
Iranair, the fleet of which includes vintage Boeing and Airbus
jetliners delivered as long ago as 1978.
A spokesperson for the Treasury, which enforces
international sanctions, said the department does not comment on
license applications or requests.
Iran says the sanctions have prevented it from renewing its
fleet, forcing it to use sub-standard Russian aircraft and to
patch up jets that have long since exceed their normal years of
service. Since 1990 it has had more than 200 accidents, causing
more than 2,000 deaths, according to official news agency IRNA.
Boeing said the license was granted under the temporary
sanctions relief deal, and was aimed at helping improve the
safety of Iran's aircraft.
"We take the safety of flight issue very seriously," said
the Boeing spokesman. He had no immediate details on how many
parts would be sold to Iran, or their potential value.
Analysts say the sales could help American companies
position themselves for potential sales of new aircraft if a
broader softening of sanctions is agreed.
A senior Iranian official told Reuters in November that Iran
could require between 250 and 400 jets if and when sanctions are
lifted completely.
