Iran hopes Boeing deal speeds up Airbus contract

DUBAI, June 22 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif said on Wednesday he hoped that Tehran's deal with
U.S. planemaker Boeing would pave the way for finalising
another contract with its European rival Airbus.
Boeing said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement to sell
jetliners to IranAir.
The tentative agreement marks Boeing's first sale of
aircraft to Iran since the country's Islamic Revolution in 1979.
The agreement helps the U.S. aerospace and defence company
catch up with a $27 billion, 118-plane order Iran placed with
Airbus in January.
Both deals are conditional on receiving export licences from
the U.S. Treasury due to significant U.S. technology in all
modern jetliners, whether built by Boeing or Airbus.
"We thought to speed up our ties with Airbus, we should make
a deal with Boeing first. Now we feel the situation is ripe for
both," said Foreign Minister Zarif in a meeting with the foreign
affairs commission of the French Senate in Paris, according to
Iran's ILNA news agency.
An Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday that the
provisional deal between Iran and Boeing covers 109 aircraft,
including Boeing's 737, 777 and 747 models.
