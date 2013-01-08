Boeing 787 at Boston airport returns to gate with fuel leak

NEW YORK Jan 8 A fuel leak forced a Boeing Co
787 Dreamliner operated by Japan Airlines to
return to the gate at Boston's Logan International Airport
Tuesday, canceling its scheduled takeoff, in the second
incident in as many days with the new jet, a fire official said.
The leak occurred on a different plane than the one that
experienced an electrical fire Monday at Logan, said Richard
Walsh, a Massport spokesman. That plane also was operated by
Japan Airlines.
The fuel-leaking plane had left the gate in preparation for
takeoff on a flight to Tokyo when the fuel spill of about 40
gallons was discovered, Walsh said. No fire or injuries
occurred, and the passengers were taken off the plane, he added.