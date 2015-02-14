版本:
Boeing wins $403 mln upgrade deal for Japan govt

WASHINGTON Feb 13 Boeing Co has won a contract valued at $403 million to upgrade four 767-based airborne warning and control aircraft for the government of Japan, the Pentagon said in its daily list of major contract awards on Friday.

The contract is a modification of an earlier award, and includes upgrades of four E-767 Japan Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft, and three ground support facilities, according to the Pentagon announcement.

The work will be done in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and will run through June 30, 2020. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernard Orr)
