UPDATE 1-Boeing to improve 777, studies options for midsized jet

By Tim Hepher
PHOENIX, March 9 Boeing Co pledged on
Monday to improve the efficiency and seating capacity of its 777
jetliner to shore up production of its most profitable airliner
as it switches to a newer model.
The 777 "mini-jumbo" is due for an extensive upgrade from
2020 with new engines and wings, but in the meantime Boeing
needs to boost sales of the existing version to avoid having to
cut production, which would undermine a key source of cash.
Randy Tinseth, vice president of marketing at the
planemaker division, told financiers that from the third quarter
of 2016, the 777 would be delivered with a 2 percent gain in
fuel efficiency thanks mainly to an aerodynamic facelift.
Additionally, Boeing will make room for 14 extra seats.
"This combination of improvement in fuel efficiency and more
seats will yield about a 5 percent improvement in efficiency per
seat," he told the International Society of Transport Aircraft
Trading (Istat) conference in Arizona.
Participants said the decision to spruce up the existing
model is designed to allay speculation that Boeing may have to
cut production and aims to underpin the value investors place on
777s in the resale market, which affects prices of new planes.
Boeing Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney said last month
it would have to capture 40 to 60 orders a year to maintain
production at a record 8.3 aircraft a month.
Europe's Airbus was forced last month to announce a
40 percent cut in production of the smaller A330, after failing
to win enough orders to secure a smooth transition to a newer
model that is due to enter service in 2017.
Tinseth said Boeing was confident it could "work through a
successful transition" for the 777.
He also gave a glimpse of Boeing's research into a possible
new mid-market product between its narrow-body and wide-body
jets.
There has been speculation about Boeing's plans to replace
the 757, a jet popular with U.S. carriers that seats up to 240
people on transcontinental routes or across the Atlantic.
Airbus has been encroaching into a niche traditionally
dominated by Boeing with its A321neo.
Tinseth said Boeing was looking beyond a pure replacement
for the 757, which had already been covered by airline orders
for the A321 or the largest type of Boeing 737.
But he said customers had expressed interest in a jet bigger
than a 757 and with 20 percent more range.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by David Evans and Lisa
Shumaker)