CORRECTED-China's Juneyao Airlines finalises $1.32 bln order for five Boeing 787s

(Correct Boeing 737s to 787s in headline)
SHANGHAI Feb 17 China's Juneyao Airlines
has finalised a $1.32 bln order for five Boeing
787-9 dreamliners, part of a plan for new routes to North
America, Europe and Australia over the next four years.
The order represents the airline's first Boeing order and
its first for widebody aircraft, the companies said in a
statement issued late on Thursday. Juneyao said last month was
planning on five firm dreamliner orders with an option for five
more.
The Shanghai-based privately owned company, which first flew
in 2006, is one of several Chinese carriers aiming to expand
internationally as growth in the country's outbound tourism
market outpaces domestic tourism.
Juneyao currently operates domestic routes or short-haul
international flights to neighbouring countries such as Japan,
South Korea and Thailand. It agreed to join global airline
alliance group Star Alliance as a "connecting partner" last
October.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)