Boeing vows to fight unfair U.S. labor practices ruling

SEATTLE May 15 Boeing Co vowed on Friday
to contest a ruling that found the plane maker committed unfair
labor practices against its unionized engineers near Seattle and
in Portland, Oregon, when it photographed and videotaped
workplace marches in 2012.
The U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) said on
Thursday that Boeing's videotaping of union marches, and its
restrictions on personal photography by employees, violated
labor law.
On Friday, Boeing said it did not think there was a legal
basis for the decision and vowed to overturn it.
"The decision represents an unjustified and unprecedented
intrusion into our right to protect the security of our
facilities and proprietary information," Boeing labor spokesman
Tim Healy said in a statement.
"The law does not require employers to permit unregulated
photography within the workplace, or to ignore the disruption
and safety concerns created by in-plant marches, and we intend
to take all necessary steps to ensure that this decision is
overturned," the statement said.
The federal decision required Boeing to "cease and desist"
and post a notice, within the next two weeks, saying employees
are entitled to join a union and participate in union
activities.
The decision by Administrative Law Judge Gerald Etchingham
also requires Boeing to rescind its security and management
policies that call for photographing and videotaping rallies and
marches in or near the factory.
"This ruling is a searing indictment of the illegal
intimidation tactics Boeing uses against its own employees,"
said Ray Goforth, executive director of the Society of
Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, which filed the
NLRB complaint against Boeing.
The NLRB said the violations occurred during contract talks
in 2012 when Boeing observed and recorded "peaceful solidarity
walks or marches in and around" Boeing plants in Renton and
Everett, Washington, and Portland.
