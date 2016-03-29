Latin America's airline fleet to triple in next 20 years -Boeing

SANTIAGO, March 29 Boeing Co projected on
Tuesday that Latin American airlines will need 3,050 new planes
worth some $350 billion over the next two decades, as economic
growth accelerates in the region.
Sixty percent of Latin America's existing commercial fleet
will be replaced in the next 20 years, with the overall fleet
size tripling during that time, Boeing said as the FIDAE
regional airshow was kicking off in Chile's capital, Santiago.
"In the long term, the economies of Latin America will grow
faster than those in the rest of the world," said Donna Hrinak,
president of Boeing Latin America.
"This growth will create more passenger traffic in the
region and push Latin American airlines to expand and compete
for business that has traditionally been dominated by foreign
operators."
Boeing's clients in the region currently have 260 existing
orders for new planes, the company said.
