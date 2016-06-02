Boeing to lay off 211 workers in Washington state, agency says

NEW YORK, June 2 Boeing plans to lay off 211 workers in Washington state on July 22, a group that likely includes information technology workers that Boeing previously said it is letting go in a cost-cutting drive, a state agency said.

Boeing said last week it would eliminate an unspecified number of IT workers through involuntary layoffs. The state Employment Security Department said it had received notice of 211 layoffs planned by the company.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott)