UPDATE 1-Boeing to lay off hundreds more engineers -source

By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, April 17 Boeing Co warned
employees on Monday it planned another round of involuntary
layoffs that would affect hundreds of engineers at its
commercial airplanes unit, according to a source and a memo seen
by Reuters.
The latest job cuts followed a prior involuntary reduction
of 245 workers set for May 19 as the company responded to
increasing competition and slowing aircraft sales.
The additional layoffs are due to start June 23, according
to the memo from John Hamilton, vice president of engineering at
Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
"We are moving forward with a second phase of involuntary
layoffs for some select skills in Washington state and other
enterprise locations," the memo said. "We anticipate this will
impact hundreds of engineering employees. Additional reductions
in engineering later this year will be driven by our business
environment and the amount of voluntary attrition."
Boeing's airplane unit eliminated several hundred engineers
through voluntary redundancies announced in January and March.
In a statement, the aerospace and defense company said the
extra job cuts would include managers and executives and be
achieved through a combination of attrition, voluntary layoffs
and in some cases involuntary layoffs.
"In an ongoing effort to increase overall competitiveness
and invest in our future, we are reducing costs and matching
employment levels to business and market requirements," the
statement said.
It was not immediately clear whether workers at Boeing's
Dreamliner factory in South Carolina would be affected.
