2016年 2月 27日 星期六

Boeing looking at voluntary layoffs for airplane engineers-source

NEW YORK Feb 26 Boeing Co said on Friday that it is considering whether to offer voluntary layoffs to its airplane engineers, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Boeing said in a memo to employees that engineers will be included in staff reductions planned for this year, and that the company is deciding whether to make voluntary layoffs available, according to the source. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

