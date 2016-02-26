Boeing looking at voluntary layoffs for airplane engineers-source

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO says bank slowing moving ops into UK - BBG
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 26 Boeing Co said on Friday that it is considering whether to offer voluntary layoffs to its airplane engineers, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Boeing said in a memo to employees that engineers will be included in staff reductions planned for this year, and that the company is deciding whether to make voluntary layoffs available, according to the source. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.