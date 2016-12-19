Boeing's commercial division to cut jobs in 2017

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 Boeing Co's commercial airplanes unit said on Monday it would reduce its workforce in 2017, adding to the about 8 percent jobs the company has cut since the beginning of 2016.
This year's job cuts include a 10 percent reduction of executives and managers, Boeing Commercial Airplanes said in an internal memo.
Reuters had reported in February that Boeing was considering layoffs of airplane engineers. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.