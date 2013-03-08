UPDATE 1-Boeing names new leaders for 777X, 737MAX programs

NEW YORK, March 8 Boeing Co named new
leaders for its 777X and 737 MAX commercial airplane programs
and replaced the head of its engines division.
Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Officer Ray
Conner named Bob Feldmann to lead development of the forthcoming
777X, a derivative of the successful wide-body 777 jet. Feldmann
formerly led development of the 737 MAX, taking it to firm
concept.
The 777X is still not in the firm concept stage, and
airlines are pressing Boeing to deliver the newer, more
efficient variant as soon as possible. Boeing has promised it by
the end of the decade.
Keith Leverkuhn, former head of the engines unit, known as
the propulsion systems division, will succeed Feldmann on the
737 MAX, Conner said.
Feldmann and Leverkuhn will report to Scott Fancher, who was
named head of airplane development in December.
Nicole Piasecki will succeed Leverkuhn as head of
propulsion. The company also created a marketing and business
development unit to "decipher the marketplace and prove the
value of our products and services." The unit will include
environment and aviation policy, product strategy, services
strategy and strategic planning and analysis.
Fancher, as head of airplane development, oversees design
and flight certification of planes that are currently on the
drawing boards, including the 737 MAX, the 767 Tanker and 787-9.