Indonesia's Lion Air signs deal to buy 5 Boeing 787s

JAKARTA, June 8 Indonesia's Lion Air has signed a deal for 5 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner passenger jets, worth a total list price of $967.5 million, the airline said in a statement on Friday.

The deal confirms an earlier Reuters report last month that Indonesia's biggest airline was close to a deal to buy the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner over the Airbus A330.

The move puts more pressure on Garuda Indonesia Tbk and Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd because Lion Air will be able to serve a broader range of destinations.

Lion Air's founder and chief executive Rusdi Kirana said in February the Indonesian low-cost carrier was in negotiations with Airbus and Boeing to buy Airbus A330s or Boeing 787s.