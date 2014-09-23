Boeing, Liquid Robotics to cooperate on maritime surveillance

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Boeing Co, the No. 2
supplier to the U.S. Defense Department, and Liquid Robotics, a
top supplier of autonomous ocean vehicles, on Tuesday said they
had signed a multiyear agreement to collaborate on products for
maritime surveillance.
The companies said the initial focus would be to develop
solutions for anti-submarine warfare, maritime domain awareness
and other defense equipment.
The announcement comes a week after Chris Chadwick, chief
executive officer of Boeing's defense division, called on weapon
makers to be more innovative in meeting the Pentagon's
requirements at a time when budgets are shrinking.
Liquid Robotics makes Wave Glider ocean drones for ocean
observation, data collection and monitoring.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)