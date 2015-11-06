UPDATE 3-Boeing, Lockheed protest U.S. Pentagon's bomber award to Northrop

(Adds comments by U.S. Air Force and by Northrop Grumman)
By Andrea Shalal
Nov 6 Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp
on Friday filed a formal protest against the U.S. Air
Force's contract with Northrop Grumman Corp for a new
long-range strike bomber, saying the selection process was
"fundamentally flawed."
The Pentagon's two largest suppliers, who worked as a team
on the bid, said they believed the Air Force "did not properly
reward the contractors' proposals to break the upward-spiraling
historical cost curves of defense acquisitions, or properly
evaluate the relative or comparative risk of the competitors'
ability to perform."
The Air Force last week selected Northrop, maker of the
stealth B-2 bomber, to develop and build the new bomber.
Under federal law, the U.S. Government Accountability
Office, an arm of Congress that rules on federal contract
protests, now has 100 days to evaluate the issue.
The GAO said its ruling was due on Feb. 16, 2016.
Northrop said that as the only company to design and build a
stealth bomber, it was the best option.
"Northrop Grumman Corporation is disappointed that its
former LRS-B competitors have decided to disrupt a program that
is so vital to national security," said Randy Belote, vice
president of strategic communications.
The Air Force said that while Boeing had the right to
protest, it was "confident that the source selection team
followed a deliberate, disciplined and impartial process."
"Once resolved, we look forward to proceeding with the
development and fielding of the LRS-B aircraft," said Major
Robert Leese, an Air Force spokesman.
Analysts had widely expected either losing team to protest
the award, given the high stakes and the dearth of other
large-scale U.S. arms programs in coming years.
The decision to file the protest reflected concerns about
the Air Force's use of cost data from earlier bomber programs to
assess the pricing of the planes, devaluing innovations and new
manufacturing processes implemented in recent years, according
to two sources familiar with the companies' thinking.
Boeing and Lockheed also believe the Air Force failed to
properly evaluate the risks involved with Northrop's bid since
the company has been a supplier, not prime contractor, on
military aircraft programs in recent years, the sources said.
Loren Thompson, a defense consultant with close ties to
Boeing and Lockheed, said the review led by Boeing General
Counsel Michael Luttig, a former federal judge, concluded that
there was solid grounds for challenging the award.
"This is shaping up to be a replay of the tanker award when
Boeing challenged the way in which Northrop was awarded a future
Air Force program," he said.
The Air Force later cancelled that contract with Northrop
and ultimately selected Boeing to build the refueling planes.
In a column in Forbes magazine on Friday, Thompson said the
official estimate that it would cost $21.4 billion to develop
the plane was roughly twice what the competing industry teams
bid. It also leaves the government liable for possible cost
overruns - despite repeated calls by lawmakers for a different
approach.
He said the Air Force chose Northrop's bid because of its
"rock-bottom" price for developing the plane, and never
rigorously analyzed the cost of production or maintenance over
the life of the aircraft.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Dubai; Additional reporting by
Idrees Ali in Washington; Editing by W Simon and Matthew Lewis)