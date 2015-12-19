Boeing, Lockheed to continue protest against U.S. bomber deal

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
WASHINGTON Dec 19 Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp said they will continue their protest against the Air Force's selection of Northrop Grumman Corp to build a new long-range strike bomber, calling that process "irreparably flawed".
The companies issued a joint statement on Friday saying that they had filed a 133-page brief with the U.S. Government Accountability Office in response to the air force's filing in the protest, which was first submitted last month.
"The Boeing and Lockheed Martin team believe that the Air Force's selection process was irreparably flawed and therefore have decided to continue with their protest before the GAO," Boeing said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.