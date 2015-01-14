U.S. court denies motion to dismiss SpaceX lawsuit

WASHINGTON Jan 13 The U.S. federal claims court
on Tuesday denied a motion by United Launch Alliance, a venture
of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp, seeking
dismissal of a lawsuit filed by privately held SpaceX against
the U.S. Air Force and the Lockheed-Boeing joint venture.
Judge Susan Braden said she was denied the motion because
the case was still ongoing, and none of the actions taken by
Congress or the Air Force in recent weeks invalidated the SpaceX
lawsuit, which challenges the Air Force's decision to award 36
rocket launches to United Launch Alliance.
In a four-page decision, Braden said the court had been
briefed on two earlier motions to dismiss filed by the U.S.
government, and SpaceX's request for a judgment on the
administrative record, which was filed on Dec. 19.
She said the court would not rule on pending motions for
discovery or on the merits of the case until after the end of a
mediation process that is due to begin this month.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)