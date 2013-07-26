版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 26日 星期五 21:06 BJT

Polish LOT still seeking damages from Boeing over Dreamliner

WARSAW, July 26 Poland's flag carrier LOT said on Friday it would continue to pursue hefty damages from Boeing over the grounding of the Dreamliners, which the airline said hurt its efforts to restructure its ailing business.

"We are demanding from Boeing concrete sums that we have been able to calculate," said LOT CEO Sebastian Mikosz. "Unfortunately, it's not possible to estimate all the losses to our image related to the loss of credibility among some of our customers."

LOT was the first European airline to add Boeing's Dreamliner to its fleet before they were grounded over problems with their batteries. LOT currently has four Dreamliners.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐