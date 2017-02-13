Boeing, machinists face off over union at South Carolina plant

| NEW YORK/NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.
NEW YORK/NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. Feb 13 Boeing
Co faces its first union vote on Wednesday at its
aircraft factory in South Carolina, a high-profile test for
organized labor in the nation's most strongly anti-union state.
The world's largest planemaker is running a hardball
campaign against the International Association of Machinists and
Aerospace Workers (IAM), which is trying to organize about 3,000
workers at one of two plants where Boeing makes 787 Dreamliners.
The other, in Washington state, has long been unionized by the
IAM.
"It would be a major, major win for the machinists if they
got this," said Arthur Schwartz, an independent consultant who
worked in labor relations at General Motors Co for two
decades and does not represent either side.
Opposition is strong in South Carolina, which is one of 28
states that does not require workers to join a union, and has
the lowest proportion of union workers, at 1.6 percent,
according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. New York is the
highest with 23.6 percent.
The IAM canceled a voted at the Boeing plant in April 2015
after it claimed there was "political interference" from state
officials and "misinformation" spread among workers. Former
Governor Nikki Haley, who is now U.S. ambassador to the United
Nations, was among those who voiced strong opposition to the
union in 2015.
Boeing told Reuters in an emailed statement that in the
current campaign it has hired the same lawyer who helped it
defend against the IAM previously.
Videos and posts on Boeing's web and social media sites
portray the IAM as a "divisive" force that fights with
management, makes promises it cannot keep and leads workers into
strikes.
In one video on Boeing's site a production manager at Boeing
South Carolina describes the tension and lost income from
striking twice while he worked as a union machinist in Renton,
Washington.
"There was times where I wondered where I was going to be
able to feed my kid," said the manager, Daniel Mihalic, over
ominous music. "Please vote 'no' on February 15."
Boeing invested $750 million to build the South Carolina
factory after a costly machinists strike in 2008 that shut down
production in Washington. It spent $1 billion more to expand
aircraft engine casing and interiors production. Its employment
in the state peaked at 8,400 in 2014 and has since fallen by 10
percent.
The company said factory officials were unavailable for
comment because "their time is committed to ensuring our
teammates understand the voting process, the realities of union
representation and the advantages of a nonunion environment."
Boeing's videos are being aired on local TV stations -
including during the Super Bowl - and also shown in break rooms
at the plant, mechanic Elliott Slater, 57, who supports the
union, said in an interview.
When the IAM filed for a vote with the National Labor
Relations Board last month, Slater and others said, a display of
diapers and clothing appeared in a break room. "The goods on
display would cost your family $800," a sign said. "You have
better things to do with your money than pay union dues."
Slater said workers want higher wages and more certainty
about their shifts, which change often. The IAM said hourly
workers in South Carolina earn about 36 percent less than their
counterparts in Washington.
"We're tired of the back-and-forth, the constant inundation
of the anti-union rhetoric," Slater said. "We're just ready to
vote."
STANDARD PLAY BOOK
Boeing's campaign follows the usual "union avoidance" play
book used by many manufacturers, labor experts said.
That contrasts with the relationship Detroit automakers and
the United Auto Workers union have forged. After years of
struggle, the companies decided bad union relations were
unproductive, former labor negotiators for Ford Motor Co
and GM said.
"Ford was the last to get organized of the Big Three, but we
were the first to understand that we had a business partner in
the UAW and we were going to work with them. We're not going to
fight them," said Marty Mulloy, who served for nine years as
Ford's vice president of labor affairs, retiring in 2013.
Ford found negative campaigns did not work, he said, and
would not use one today.
"My experience has been working collaboratively with unions
yields better results," Mulloy said. Going negative "just takes
the animosity to another level. You take it from, 'I disagree
with you on principle,' to 'I'm going to hire some people to try
to discredit you and your institution.'"
Jon Holden, president of IAM District 751, which represents
more than 35,000 union workers at Boeing in Washington state,
said members are sending videos and posting words of support on
Boeing's South Carolina Facebook page. But they have not paid
much attention to Boeing's counter campaign, having seen such
tactics before.
"Personally, I hate seeing this in any anti-union campaign,"
he said. "I like people having a free choice on what they want
to do, being able to ask questions and not seeing intimidation."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Harriet McLeod; editing by Diane
Craft)