Boeing wins union vote at South Carolina plant

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. Feb 15 Boeing Co defeated a union drive by workers at the company's aircraft factory in South Carolina on Wednesday, as workers voted to reject union representation.

The secret ballot vote, conducted by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) at polling locations throughout the North Charleston plant, was the first for Boeing and a high-profile test for organized labor in the nation's most strongly anti-union state. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott and Harriet McLeod; Editing by Bill Rigby)
