UPDATE 3-Union postpones election at Boeing South Carolina plant

(Recasts to highlight effect on Boeing; adds statements from
Boeing, governor)
By Alwyn Scott
April 17 Boeing Co's largest union on
Friday withdrew its petition for an organizing election at the
company's South Carolina plant, temporarily delaying the drive
to represent 3,000 workers in the strongly anti-union state.
The decision postpones the April 22 vote by at least six
months, and comes after organizers for the International
Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers conducted home
visits with more than 1,700 Boeing workers, the IAM said.
The union's move gives Boeing an initial victory in its
campaign to keep organized labor out of its South Carolina
facilities, where the world's biggest plane maker says it has
invested $2 billion in land, infrastructure and tooling to
produce 787 Dreamliners, engine casings and cabin interiors.
The union said it would continue trying to organize the
workers and had already signaled it might postpone the vote.
Under labor rules, a union can refile for a vote
after six months if it withdraws a petition, but must wait 12
months if it loses an election.
"This campaign is a long-term campaign," said IAM spokesman
Frank Larkin. Election drives often "go through two or more
election cycles before representation is achieved," he added.
The IAM cited "a toxic environment and gross violations of
workers' lawful organizing rights," and said two organizers
"were threatened at gunpoint" during home visits. Other
organizers reported "hostile and near-violent confrontations,"
it said.
Boeing called the allegations "frivolous." Spokesman Doug
Alder said "the environment at the South Carolina site is a very
open one."
The union filed an unfair labor practice charge with the
National Labor Relations Board, accusing Boeing of "deliberately
encouraging and promoting harassment, assaults and threats of
violence against union supporters" over the last six months. It
sought an injunction from the NLRB to stop Boeing.
Investors had voiced little concern about the union drive.
Boeing shares were at $150 in afternoon trading on the New York
Stock Exchange, down 1.3 percent from $151.97 on Thursday.
In a statement, Boeing South Carolina manager Beverly Wyse
thanked employees for their "patience and professionalism"
during the organizing drive.
South Carolina Republican Governor Nikki Haley, a staunch
union opponent, praised workers and the "strong, direct
relationships they have with employers in our state."
South Carolina, a state where employees are not required to
join unions or pay dues, has the second-lowest rate of union
membership in the United States.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott in Seattle and Sagarika Jaisinghani
in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Harriet McLeod in South
Carolina; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Dan Grebler)