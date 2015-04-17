REFILE-UPDATE 2-Union postpones election at Boeing South Carolina plant

(Adds dropped material on injunction in penultimate paragraph)
April 17 The union trying to organize Boeing
Co's South Carolina plant withdrew its petition for an
April 22 election, citing "a toxic environment and gross
violations of workers' lawful organizing rights."
The decision, which delays the date for an election by at
least six months, was made after organizers for the
International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers
conducted home visits with more than 1,700 Boeing workers, the
union said in a statement on Friday.
The IAM said it withdrew its petition for the vote after two
organizers "were threatened at gunpoint" during home visits that
began last week. Other organizers reported "hostile and
near-violent confrontations," it said.
About 125 IAM representatives from around the country were
conducting the home visits, the union said, adding that it had
filed unfair labor practice charges in relation to the
organizing drive.
Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The union said it would continue trying to organize workers
at the plant.
"This campaign is a long-term campaign," said IAM spokesman
Frank Larkin. Election drives often "go through two or more
election cycles before representation is achieved," he added.
The National Labor Relations Board determined last month
that about 3,000 production and maintenance workers were
eligible to vote on whether the IAM should represent them.
Under NLRB rules, the union can repetition for a vote after
six months if it withdraws the petition, but must wait 12 months
if it holds an election and loses.
Boeing had waged a vigorous campaign against the union,
supported by numerous local political leaders. The union had
earlier signaled that it might postpone the vote.
An unfair labor practice filing provided to Reuters by the
IAM accused Boeing of "deliberately encouraging and promoting
harassment, assaults and threats of violence against union
supporters" over the last six months. It sought an injunction
from the NLRB to stop Boeing.
Investors had voiced little concern about the union drive.
Boeing shares were at $149.90 in morning trading on the New York
Stock Exchange, down 1.4 percent from $151.97 on Thursday.
