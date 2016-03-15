Boeing makes more management changes at commercial airplanes unit

NEW YORK, March 15 Boeing Co announced
more management changes at its commercial airplanes unit on
Tuesday, elevating several program leaders who will report
directly to the division's chief, Ray Conner.
The changes follow a reshuffle announced on Friday that
elevated airplane programs senior vice president Pat Shanahan
and airplane development senior vice president Scott Fancher to
company-wide roles, reporting to Chief Executive Dennis
Muilenburg.
Shanahan's role will not be filled, Conner said in a memo to
employees on Tuesday.
"This new lineup will give airplane programs a more direct
link to the leadership team and strengthen ties between the
manufacturing and operations parts of the business," Conner said
in the memo.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Grant McCool)