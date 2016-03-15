版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 16日 星期三 01:34 BJT

Boeing makes more management changes at commercial airplanes unit

NEW YORK, March 15 Boeing Co announced more management changes at its commercial airplanes unit on Tuesday, elevating several program leaders who will report directly to the division's chief, Ray Conner.

The changes follow a reshuffle announced on Friday that elevated airplane programs senior vice president Pat Shanahan and airplane development senior vice president Scott Fancher to company-wide roles, reporting to Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg.

Shanahan's role will not be filled, Conner said in a memo to employees on Tuesday.

"This new lineup will give airplane programs a more direct link to the leadership team and strengthen ties between the manufacturing and operations parts of the business," Conner said in the memo. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Grant McCool)

