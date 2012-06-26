版本:
2012年 6月 27日

Boeing says commercial division CEO Albaugh to retire

June 26 Boeing said James Albaugh is retiring as chief executive of the company's commercial airplane division, and named Ray Conner as his replacement.

Conner is currently senior vice president, sales and customer support for commercial airplanes.

Albaugh, who has worked with the company for 37 years, will retire on October 1, Boeing said in a statement.

