版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 18日 星期三 22:51 BJT

Boeing CEO vows to maintain cash to shareholders; 777 production rate

Feb 18 Boeing Co will keep returning significant cash to shareholders and is confident that it won't cut production of its widebody 777 jetliner as it shifts to a new version later this decade, Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney said on Wednesday.

The transition from the current 777 to the new 777X will happen "without a hit to production rates," McNerney said at a Barclays investor conference, addressing a key investor concern about the company's future performance.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐