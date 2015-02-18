Boeing CEO vows to maintain cash to shareholders; 777 production rate

Feb 18 Boeing Co will keep returning significant cash to shareholders and is confident that it won't cut production of its widebody 777 jetliner as it shifts to a new version later this decade, Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney said on Wednesday.

The transition from the current 777 to the new 777X will happen "without a hit to production rates," McNerney said at a Barclays investor conference, addressing a key investor concern about the company's future performance.

