Boeing names GE's Kevin McAllister CEO, commercial airplanes

Nov 21 Boeing CO appointed General
Electric Co aviation executive Kevin McAllister chief
executive of its commercial airplanes business.
McAllister will succeed Ray Conner, who will continue to
serve as Boeing vice chairman through 2017, the world's biggest
planemaker said on Monday. (bit.ly/2gflk27)
Boeing also named Stanley Deal chief executive of the
company' new business unit, called Global Services.
The new unit will be formed from the customer services
groups within the company's existing commercial airplanes and
defense, space and security businesses, Boeing said.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)