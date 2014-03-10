版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 11日 星期二 02:19 BJT

Boeing's Muilenburg says confident about $25 bln in deferred 787 costs

NEW YORK, March 10 Boeing Co Chief Operating Officer Dennis Muilenburg said on Monday that the company remains very confident about its estimated $25 billion in deferred costs for its 787 Dreamliner.

He said the deferred cost balance will begin to decline as the company hits a 12-a-month production rate for the high-tech jet, which Boeing has said it expects to reach in mid-2016.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐