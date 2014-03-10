Boeing's Muilenburg says confident about $25 bln in deferred 787 costs

Results, basic resources' bounce help European shares recover
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
NEW YORK, March 10 Boeing Co Chief Operating Officer Dennis Muilenburg said on Monday that the company remains very confident about its estimated $25 billion in deferred costs for its 787 Dreamliner.
He said the deferred cost balance will begin to decline as the company hits a 12-a-month production rate for the high-tech jet, which Boeing has said it expects to reach in mid-2016.
(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper climbed away from its weakest since January as the dollar dropped on Wednesday, but concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices capped gains. Concerns about how China will slow housing prices, which has been weighing on bulk commodities, finally spilled over into the metals sector, said ANZ in a report. "Investors now appear to be sceptic
* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) INTENDS TO LIST COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER