U.S. GAO denies Boeing protest of Northrop's bomber contract

WASHINGTON Feb 16 The U.S. Government Accountability Office on Tuesday said it had denied a protest filed by Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp against an $80 billion contract for a new bomber awarded to Northrop Grumman Corp by the U.S. Air Force.

The GAO said it found no basis to sustain or uphold Boeing's protest. It said the U.S. Air Force's technical evaluation of the rival bids and their cost was "reasonable, consistent with the terms of the solicitation, and in accordance with procurement laws and regulations."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Tom Brown)