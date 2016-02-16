U.S. GAO denies Boeing protest of Northrop's bomber contract

WASHINGTON Feb 16 The U.S. Government
Accountability Office on Tuesday said it had denied a protest
filed by Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp
against an $80 billion contract for a new bomber awarded to
Northrop Grumman Corp by the U.S. Air Force.
The GAO said it found no basis to sustain or uphold Boeing's
protest. It said the U.S. Air Force's technical evaluation of
the rival bids and their cost was "reasonable, consistent with
the terms of the solicitation, and in accordance with
procurement laws and regulations."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Tom Brown)