公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 26日 星期五

Boeing to skip legal challenge to Northrop bomber deal-source

WASHINGTON Feb 25 Boeing Co has told senior U.S. Air Force leaders that it will not take legal action challenging the loss of an $80 billion contract to Northrop Grumman Corp to build a new long-range bomber, a source familiar with the decision said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Richard Chang)

