Boeing says will forego further challenges to Northrop bomber deal

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO says bank slowing moving ops into UK - BBG
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Feb 26 Boeing Co on Friday said it would forego any further challenges to an estimated $80 billion U.S. Air Force bomber contract awarded to Northrop Grumman Corp last year.
The decision came after the U.S. Government Accountability Office last week rejected a formal protest filed by Boeing and its key supplier, Lockheed Martin Corp.
"While we remain firmly convinced of the validity of the issues raised in our protest to the Government Accountability Office of the Long Range Strike-Bomber contract award to Northrop Grumman, the Boeing-Lockheed Martin team has decided not to pursue further challenges to that award, either through the GAO or in federal court," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.