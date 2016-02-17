UPDATE 4-U.S. agency rejects Boeing protest of Northrop bomber contract

(Adds Boeing considering legal options)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Feb 16 A U.S. government agency on
Tuesday rejected a protest filed by Boeing Co and
Lockheed Martin Corp aimed at overturning a
multibillion-dollar bomber contract awarded to Northrop Grumman
Corp by the U.S. Air Force in October.
The decision by the U.S. Government Accountability Office
marked another setback for Boeing, which is facing job cuts in
its commercial division and a reported federal investigation
into how it accounts for its commercial airliners.
Ralph White, GAO's managing associate general counsel for
procurement law, said the GAO found no basis to sustain or
uphold the protest against the Northrop contract, which analysts
value at over $80 billion.
The U.S. Air Force's technical evaluation of the rival bids
and their cost was "reasonable, consistent with the terms of the
solicitation, and in accordance with procurement laws and
regulations," White said.
Boeing said it would carefully review the GAO's decision and
decide on next steps in the coming days.
The company is evaluating all legal options, including a
lawsuit in federal claims court, according to people familiar
with the company's thinking. Decisions were expected in days or
weeks at the latest.
"We continue to believe that our offering represents the
best solution for the Air Force and the nation, and that the
government's selection process was fundamentally and irreparably
flawed," the company said in a statement.
Air Force Secretary Deborah James welcomed the decision and
said the Air Force looked forward to proceeding with what she
called a critical weapon system aimed at countering evolving
threats to U.S. security.
Northrop said it looked forward to resuming work on the new
warplanes, which will replace the aging fleet of B-1 and B-52
bombers. The contract win reestablished Northrop as one of the
Pentagon's big prime contractors for U.S. warplanes.
The company builds large portions of the Boeing F/A-18E/F
and the Lockheed F-35 fighter, but serves as a subcontractor.
Boeing had challenged the initial $21.4 billion contract
awarded to Northrop, which includes engineering and design work,
and options for production of the first 21 planes. It argued
that the Air Force's evaluation of the costs and technical
aspects of Northrop's bid was fundamentally flawed.
The Air Force has not released the full value of the
contract, which foresees production of a total of 100 new
bombers, or the cost of first 21 planes. It has said it expects
to pay $511 million per plane in 2010 dollars.
GAO said the details of its decision and Boeing's challenges
were classified and covered by the terms of a protective order.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Tom Brown)