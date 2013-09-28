版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 28日 星期六 21:54 BJT

CORRECTED-Norwegian says taking Dreamliner out of long-haul service, demanding repairs (not 'to return Dreamliner to Boeing')

(Corrects to say Norwegian taking Dreamliner out of long-haul service, not returning Dreamliner to Boeing)

OSLO, Sept 28 Budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle is taking one of its brand new Dreamliners out of long-haul service and demanding that Boeing repair the plane after it suffered repeated breakdowns, the carrier said on Saturday.

Norwegian Air Shuttle will instead lease an Airbus A340 from HiFly to keep its long-haul business going, a spokesman said.

"The aircraft's reliability is simply not acceptable, our passengers cannot live with this kind of performance," spokesman Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen told Reuters. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐