版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 20日 星期日 18:55 BJT

US agency rules out excess battery voltage in Boston 787 incident

TOKYO Jan 20 U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Sunday that it ruled out excess voltage in a battery fire that occurred on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner passenger jet operated by Japan Airlines Co Ltd in Boston on Jan. 7.

"Examination of the flight recorder data from the JAL B-787 airplane indicates that the APU (auxiliary power unit) battery did not exceed its designed voltage of 32 volts," NTSB said in a statement forwarded by a Boeing Japan representative.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐