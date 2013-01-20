US agency rules out excess battery voltage in Boston 787 incident

TOKYO Jan 20 U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Sunday that it ruled out excess voltage in a battery fire that occurred on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner passenger jet operated by Japan Airlines Co Ltd in Boston on Jan. 7.

"Examination of the flight recorder data from the JAL B-787 airplane indicates that the APU (auxiliary power unit) battery did not exceed its designed voltage of 32 volts," NTSB said in a statement forwarded by a Boeing Japan representative.