FedEx in talks to buy 25 Boeing 767 freighters - Bloomberg

July 14 Package delivery company FedEx Corp
is in talks to buy at least 25 more 767 freighters from
Boeing Co for about $5 billion, Bloomberg reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Fedex's directors discussed the deal at a meeting over the
weekend, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1Hrhs5W)
A Boeing spokesman declined to comment on the report, saying
the company does not discuss the conversations it has with any
customers.
Representatives at Fedex did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)