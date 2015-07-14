FedEx in talks to buy 25 Boeing 767 freighters - Bloomberg

July 14 Package delivery company FedEx Corp is in talks to buy at least 25 more 767 freighters from Boeing Co for about $5 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Fedex's directors discussed the deal at a meeting over the weekend, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1Hrhs5W)

A Boeing spokesman declined to comment on the report, saying the company does not discuss the conversations it has with any customers.

Representatives at Fedex did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)