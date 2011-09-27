UPDATE 1-Boeing, UTair finalize order for 40 737s

* UTair order worth $3.8 billion at list prices

* Order was announced in June

CHICAGO, Sept 27 Boeing Co (BA.N) and Russia's UTair Aviation finalized an order for 40 Boeing Next-Generation 737 jets worth $3.8 billion at list prices, the plane maker said on Tuesday.

The order for seven 737-900ERs and 33 737-800s was announced in June at the Paris Air Show.

Shares of Boeing were up 2.7 percent at $63.74 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kyle Peterson; editing by John Wallace)