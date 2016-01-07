版本:
Boeing delivers 762 jetliners in 2015, topping forecast

NEW YORK Jan 7 Boeing Co said on Thursday it delivered 762 jetliners in 2015, exceeding the top of its target of 755 to 760 planes.

The tally, which includes delivery of 34 of Boeing's flagship 787 Dreamliners in the fourth quarter, likely cements Boeing's place as the world's biggest plane maker, topping rival Airbus Group for the fourth straight year.

Airbus is expected to say it delivered slight more than 629 jetliners in 2015 when it holds its annual press conference on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bill Trott)

