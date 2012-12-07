版本:
Boeing books net cancellations of $1.2 billion in jet orders

NEW YORK Dec 7 Boeing Co said customers cancelled orders for six planes worth nearly $1.9 billion, and booked orders for two planes worth $700 million.

The company didn't identify which customers had cancelled or placed the orders.

In its latest tally, Boeing showed cancellations for five 747-8 jumbo jets and a 767. The new orders were for two 747s.

The company didn't say whether the cancelled 747s were passenger or freighter versions.

