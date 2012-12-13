版本:
2012年 12月 14日

Boeing says net orders for 737s decrease by 3 jets

Dec 13 Boeing Co said it had a net cancellation of three orders for 737 jets in the week ended Dec. 11.

The company said the net loss in 737 orders was after including new orders for four 737s from General Electric Co's General Electric Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), a leasing and financing operation.

In addition, Boeing added a previously reported order by Turkish Airlines for 15 777 jets to its tally.

