Boeing books firm 737S from Sberbank leasing

Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
April 11 Boeing said on Thursday it had booked 14 firm orders for 737 jets, including 12 from Sberbank Leasing, a unit of Sberbank of Russia and two from an undisclosed buyer.
The agreements were previously logged in Boeing's order book, but Sberbank had not been identified as the buyer until Thursday, Boeing said. Boeing said its net orders for 737s stand at 153 so far this year.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.