版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 12日 星期五 02:01 BJT

Boeing books firm 737S from Sberbank leasing

April 11 Boeing said on Thursday it had booked 14 firm orders for 737 jets, including 12 from Sberbank Leasing, a unit of Sberbank of Russia and two from an undisclosed buyer.

The agreements were previously logged in Boeing's order book, but Sberbank had not been identified as the buyer until Thursday, Boeing said. Boeing said its net orders for 737s stand at 153 so far this year.
