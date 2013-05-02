Boeing loses five 747 orders, gains 777 order, in latest week

BRIEF-CGI Group signs new agreement with Bisnode
* Has signed a new agreement with bisnode to assume responsibility for managing company's technology services in Sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEATTLE May 2 Boeing Co said on Thursday that it lost five orders for its 747 jumbo jet and gained one order for its 777 wide-body plane in the latest week.
The changes bring to 255 the total number of net new orders logged so far this year, most of them for the popular 737 model. The 777 buyer wasn't identified, and Boeing didn't say which customers canceled 747 orders. Boeing recently said it will slow production of 747s in response to weakening demand for the jet.
* Inca One Gold Corp. Reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results and operational highlights
* Has received a $3.7 million follow-on order from a subcontractor to its lead customer for fox-xp test and burn-in system