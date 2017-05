Jan 6 Boeing Co said it delivered 195 commercial airplanes in the fourth quarter and 723 planes in the whole of 2014.

Boeing had delivered 186 planes in the third quarter.

The company delivered 126 of its 737 next generation planes, 24 of 777s and 35 of 787s in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)